These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Rivals Roma and Lazio face off at their shared home, the Stadio Olimpico, in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final matchup.

The longtime local nemeses play an added set of derby games this season thanks to the tournament draw, with Roma in second and Lazio in fifth in the Serie A table. Roma won 2–0 in their first meeting of the season. Roma haven’t lost a domestic match since Jan. 29, and Lazio since Jan. 28. With both sides in good form, it should be a competitive match as always.

Lazio is the nominal home team.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.