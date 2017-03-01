Planet Futbol

How to watch Lazio vs. Roma online: Live stream, game time

Down
enlarge
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
39 minutes ago

Rivals Roma and Lazio face off at their shared home, the Stadio Olimpico, in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final matchup.

The longtime local nemeses play an added set of derby games this season thanks to the tournament draw, with Roma in second and Lazio in fifth in the Serie A table. Roma won 2–0 in their first meeting of the season. Roma haven’t lost a domestic match since Jan. 29, and Lazio since Jan. 28. With both sides in good form, it should be a competitive match as always.

Lazio is the nominal home team.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters