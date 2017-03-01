These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Real Madrid faces Las Palmas in La Liga on Wednesday night in Madrid.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3-2 win over Villareal on Sunday and sit one point ahead of Barcelona in La Liga table.

Las Palmas is hoping to turn things around after losing their last four games and could soon find themselves near relegation. Angel Montoro, Michel Macedo and Javi Castellano will not play in Wednesday’s game.

Find out how to watch below:

How to watch

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beiN Sports

Live stream: Watch Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven–hour free trial here.