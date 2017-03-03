Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: FC Dallas

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

$15 million over the last five for an average of $3 million per year.

How many homegrown players have you signed? How many have played in MLS league games for your first team?

We’ve signed 17 and 13 have played so far, but three of the four that have not played were signed this offseason (Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Reynolds). Basically, all of them have played but goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, who was sold to Tigres.

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

We’re up 10% from last season. Our VP of Ticket Sales says the league policy doesn’t allow him to disclose more specific numbers.

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

The team trains at the Toyota Soccer Center & Toyota Stadium. The club built the training facility for $80 million in 2005.

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

We run everything through our affiliate OKC Energy FC but the club still spends around $200,000.

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

We have spent more on DPs in 2017 than we have ever before.

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

$1 million.

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

$50,000 investment.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

AdvoCare. Total income not disclosed.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?



32 of 34 games will be aired on TV. Broadcasters do not travel for local broadcasts.

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

Added to a total of 60-70.

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

Like we said above, we have spent more on DP’s in 2017 than we have ever before. Our ambitions are to win now.

