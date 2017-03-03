Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: LA Galaxy

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

Past five years: $16 million; Past year: $4 million

LA Galaxy continued to invest substantially into youth development through the LA Galaxy Academy Blended Learning Program, which provides a full high-school education at StubHub Center for student-athletes immersed in the same professional environment as LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy II. Last year, the Blended Learning Program saw its first-ever class of graduates. It is the only program in North America that allows Academy players to train and develop using the same facilities, schedule, and resources as an MLS and USL team.

The LA Galaxy launched LA Galaxy Girls’ U-14, U-15, U-16/17 and U-18/19 Academy teams that will compete in the U.S. Soccer Girls’ Development Academy League. We will have four girl’s academy teams. U-14 and U-15 are split.

The LA Galaxy Girls’ Academy teams launch is the first and only girls academy program to be fully-funded by a Major League Soccer side, allowing talented local athletes to join free of charge, and it's one of the only free Girls' Academy programs in the United States.

Since 2015, Galaxy have signed nine players from LA Galaxy II: Dave Romney, Daniel Steres, Clement Diop, Ariel Lassiter, Jack McBean, Hugo Arellano, Bradley Diallo, Nathan Smith and Jaime Villarreal

Nine out of 11 players on LA Galaxy II are products of the LA Galaxy Academy.

How many homegrown players have you signed? How many have played in MLS league games for your first team?

15 Homegrown Players signed across first team and LA Galaxy II and five Homegrown Players have earned first-team minutes: Gyasi Zardes, Jose Villarreal, Jack McBean, Raul Mendiola and Bradford Jamieson IV

All five have been a part of an MLS Cup championship side, while Gyasi Zardes set LA Galaxy Homegrown Player record for goals in a single season (16) in 2014 and scored a decisive goal in the 2014 MLS Cup victory. Jack McBean is LA Galaxy’s youngest ever player to start, score a goal, and play a full 90 minutes in an MLS match

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

2016: 10,683

2017: 11,400

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

At StubHub Center in adjacent fields, using stadium facilities for workout room, weight room, spa room, equipment room, and player lounge area.

Since 2013, the LA Galaxy have invested over $15 million into StubHub Center including: Dedicated first team, Galaxy II and Academy training areas, locker rooms and weight rooms; The Jim Beam Champions Lounge; LED Lights; The largest video board in MLS; Stadium branding; Renovated American Express Stadium Club.

The LA Galaxy, AEG and StubHub Center are announcing substantial enhancements to the state-of-the-art facility on March 3.

Did your team build its own stadium? If yes, how much money did the team spend on the stadium?

Yes. The stadium is owned and operated by AEG, the parent company of the LA Galaxy.

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

LA Galaxy II; $2.3 million

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

2014: $9.8 million

2015: $11.0 million

2016: $13.7 million

2017: $8.1 million (will increase this number with the signing of a third DP)

*Transfer fees not included

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

We will spend, inclusive of intended 2017 spend, 100% of TAM since its inception.

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

We have an analytics team of four full-time employees skilled at SAS, HTML, statistical modeling, etc.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

Herbalife Nutrition, and in 2016 sponsorships accounted for $23.1 million, an LA Galaxy record.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?

We have 18 games on local TV in 2017 in a deal worth $5.5 million total revenue, highest in MLS. English and Spanish broadcasts are available for each match on Spectrum, and all on-air talent in English and Spanish travel for away broadcasts.

Backstage Galaxy, an all-access, behind the scenes program returns for its sixth season.

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

LA Galaxy have 80 front-office employees, and we added five new full-time business ops positions in 2017.

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

LA Galaxy Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Adam Cheever was a finalist for MLS Ticket Sales Executive of the Year; LA Galaxy Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Digital was a finalist for MLS Marketing Executive of the Year; Won 2016 MLS Digital Team of the Year; Finalist for MLS Communications Team of the Year, MLS Digital Activation of the Year.

