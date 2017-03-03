Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: LAFC

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

LAFC Academy is committed to the development of world-class players and people.

We are developing the next generation of players to the highest global standards, ensuring they receive the necessary training and support to successfully represent LAFC, our community, and our country.

The LAFC Academy recently announced it has added two new age groups, U-13 and U-14, bringing the total to three fully-funded LAFC Academy teams for the 2017-18 Academy season (U-12, U-13, U-14).

LAFC also recently announced its coaching staff for the club’s youth development program. The impressive six-member coaching staff represents diverse backgrounds and both national, and international experience in youth soccer development. Their experience ranges from FC Barcelona, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa to Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Bologna and Napoli. Each staff member is committed to developing the next generation of players to the highest global standards and creating a pipeline to LAFC’s First Team.

LAFC’s Girls Academy is through an exciting partnership with Southern California-based National Champions Slammers FC and is set to debut fall 2017.

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

We have over 14,000 season ticket deposits thus far.

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

LAFC will start training in 2018 at a state-of-the-art training facility.

Did your team build its own stadium? If yes, how much money did the team spend on the stadium?

LAFC is building a state of the art 22,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, Banc of California stadium, bringing $350 million in private investment to South Los Angeles. It was recently called the “crown jewel of the world’s favorite sport.” It will have the steepest seating bowl at 34 degrees, closest seat to the touchline is 12 feet away, and farthest seat will be 135 feet from the pitch. for a truly immersive soccer experience. The LAFC front office is involving supporters’ groups in designing the Banc of California Stadium’s north end.

The development includes a district that will be active on non-game days, 365-days of the year, that will feature a large public plaza, restaurants, retail store, and a conference and events center, serving as a sports, entertainment, civic, and cultural landmark for Los Angeles.

The stadium is located in Exposition Park, anchoring the Figueroa corridor with great views of the downtown skyline.

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

In 2016, LAFC announced a multi-year partnership with USL’s Orange County Soccer Club that will expand player development and create a pipeline that will foster top-class players competing at both the MLS and USL levels. This partnership will provide LAFC the ability to loan players to Orange County as soon as 2017 and Orange County soccer players will be provided with a clear pathway to LAFC.

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

N/A

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

N/A

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

Data analytics will be a critical aspect of soccer and business operations at LAFC. We are building our organization to reflect this priority.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

In the past year, LAFC has announced several major partnerships:

LAFC announced Banc of California as the naming partner of the club's stadium, officially named Banc of California Stadium, as well as the Official Bank of LAFC and the LAFC Foundation. Banc of California is recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Banks and is one of the fastest growing banks in America.

Delta Air Lines and its partner Aeromexico were named the official airline partners for LAFC. The partnership promises to deliver premier fan experiences and community engagement.

Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company announced a partnership with LAFC as an official launch partner and digital solutions provider for the Banc of California stadium. This partnership set the record for most square footage of LED video display technology installed in a MLS venue.

IBM and LAFC announced a strategic partnership that focuses on leveraging IBM’s innovative converged technology platforms to deliver a world class fan experience at LAFC’s new 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium and is the first MLS soccer-specific stadium partnership for IBM.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?

N/A

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

LAFC has approximately 50 front office employees.

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

Our club promise from day one has been to unite the world’s city through the world’s game. We aspire to achieve that through a state of the art soccer specific stadium, a championship first team, best-in-class fan experience and innovative business operations worthy of the great city in which we live.

