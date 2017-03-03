Planet Futbol

Landon Donovan announces role in San Diego's MLS expansion effort

1:04 | Planet Futbol
New faces to watch during 2017 MLS season
SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

San Diego's MLS expansion bid is getting a boost from one of its newest and most recognized citizens.

Landon Donovan, the MLS and U.S. men's national team all-time leading scorer, has joined the ownership group attempting to bring an MLS team to San Diego, he announced Friday afternoon via Facebook Live

Donovan, who came out of retirement to play for the LA Galaxy last season, recently moved to San Diego, where he and his wife are expecting their second child. 

San Diego is hoping to fill the void left behind by the NFL's Chargers with an MLS team. The expansion bid proposes a shared stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the Qualcomm Stadium site where the Chargers previously played.

Atlanta United will shared Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United will shared Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Potential San Diego expansion team
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Gensler
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Potential San Diego expansion team
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Gensler
The NASL's Indy Eleven emerged as a late contender for MLS expansion, becoming the 12th bid to be submitted to the league.
Indy Eleven
The NASL's Indy Eleven emerged as a late contender for MLS expansion, becoming the 12th bid to be submitted to the league.
USL's Phoenix Rising FC aims to snag one of MLS's four expansion berths with this stadium and training field complex.
Phoenix Rising FC
USL's Phoenix Rising FC aims to snag one of MLS's four expansion berths with this stadium and training field complex.
HOK
Charlotte's MLS bid includes this downtown soccer-specific venue.
Potential Charlotte expansion team
Charlotte's MLS bid includes this downtown soccer-specific venue.
MANICA
Potential, future soccer stadiums in America
1 37
Close
expandIcon
1 37
Close

The bid is being led by Mike and Nick Stone, unrelated colleagues at FS Investors. Former Qualcomm president Steve Altman, San Diego Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and Univision Deportes president Juan Carlos Rodriguez are among the other investors in the bid, according to SI's Brian Straus.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters