San Diego's MLS expansion bid is getting a boost from one of its newest and most recognized citizens.

Landon Donovan, the MLS and U.S. men's national team all-time leading scorer, has joined the ownership group attempting to bring an MLS team to San Diego, he announced Friday afternoon via Facebook Live.

Donovan, who came out of retirement to play for the LA Galaxy last season, recently moved to San Diego, where he and his wife are expecting their second child.

San Diego is hoping to fill the void left behind by the NFL's Chargers with an MLS team. The expansion bid proposes a shared stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the Qualcomm Stadium site where the Chargers previously played.

The bid is being led by Mike and Nick Stone, unrelated colleagues at FS Investors. Former Qualcomm president Steve Altman, San Diego Padres managing partner Peter Seidler and Univision Deportes president Juan Carlos Rodriguez are among the other investors in the bid, according to SI's Brian Straus.