Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: Minnesota United

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

Not applicable, given it's our first year in MLS. We just launched our academy program.

How many homegrown players have you signed? How many have played in MLS league games for your first team?

Really just Collin Martin (a D.C. United homegrown player acquired via trade), but not wholly applicable, given it's our first year in MLS.

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

We are closing in on 11,000 season ticket holders in just six months since MLS announcement in August; last year we had 6,000.

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

National Sports Center; We have partnered with NSC to renovate the existing facility at a cost of more than $15 million (cost of partnership with NSC, not overall cost of facility).

Did your team build its own stadium? If yes, how much money did the team spend on the stadium?

Yes, we are in the process of building our 100% privately financed stadium at a minimum cost of $150 million

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

Not applicable for our first year in MLS.

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

N/A

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

We have spent the maximum amount of TAM this year. Vadim Demidov, Francisco Calvo & Rasmus Schuller are all signed using TAM

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

We feel we have invested very well, and it critically important for this year and to grow to be a successful club.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

Target; amount undisclosed.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?

We will have all matches on local broadcast television this season. We will travel play by play and color for all matches this year (Callum Williams & Kyndra de St. Aubin, respectively).

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

More than 75; we had around 50 prior to joining MLS

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

High investment in soccer specific stadium, less focus on spending money on DPs (though the club has a large roster budget, this is done strategically). Aim to have USL team next year and full academy program next year. Target sponsorship is perhaps most well-known brand/company for jersey sponsor in MLS.

