Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: Montreal Impact

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

Approximately $1.5 million per year for the last three years.

How many homegrown players have you signed? How many have played in MLS league games for your first team?

We have six homegrown players on our roster. Most of them are also the Canadian national team. We had four more in the past but they are no longer with the club.

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

We had 9,500 in 2016. We have 9,200 right now but are still selling.

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

Impact trains at Centre Nutrilait our training center which cost $11.9 million. Real Madrid and Chelsea used it for preseason camps. Academy and pre-academy are also based there. All meals provided to the first team.

Did your team build its own stadium? If yes, how much money did the team spend on the stadium?

Yes, we built Stade Saputo. Total cost $41 million.

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

No more USL team after two seasons. Now affiliated with the Ottawa Fury FC. U-16 and U-18 playing in USSDA.

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

Confidential. Marco Di Vaio, Nacho Piatti, Didier Drogba. Blerim Dzemaili is coming in July. Also great players like Alessandro Nesta and Laurent Ciman were and are not DPs.

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

Confidential.

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

We have one performance analyst full-time.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

BMO. Amount is confidential.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?

All 34 games on TVA Sports. It's part of the telecom partnership with Videotron. Only the sideline reporter travels to all road games. TVA sports invests more money in the new 5-year deal. Also all 34 games on English and French radios. They both travel to all games.

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

We have a total of 130 full-time employees. About half are office staff.

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

We travel with a chef. We have three videographers with the communications staff.