How to watch Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United: Game time, live stream, TV

Friday March 3rd, 2017

The Portland Timbers and Minnesota United open the 2017 MLS season on Friday night. 

Minnesota United is making its league debut as an expansion franchise. Minnesota is one of two expansion clubs debuting this season, along with Atlanta United. 

Portland is looking to return to the upper echelon of MLS after winning MLS Cup in 2015 but failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. 

Before Friday's game kicks off, check out how SI's Grant Wahl ranks both clubs in his annual MLS Ambition Rankings

See how to watch Friday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Portland–Minnesota United and other MLS games live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

Or you can watch on Fox Sports Go

