Club Leon will host Club America on Saturday in Liga MX.

Leon enters the weekend in last place in Liga MX with just five points so far in the Clausura. After eight matches, Club America is in the middle of the pack with 10 points, good for 11th place.

Club Tijuana and Poluca lead the league with 16 points apiece.

Club America is coming off a 2–0 win over Cruz Azul, while Leon most recently lost 2–0 to Atlas.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: You can watch Club Leon–Club America and other Liga MX matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.