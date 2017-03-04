Liverpool hosts Arsenal in a crucial Premier League game on Saturday.

Liverpool is reeling, having won just one of its last six Premier League games, including a 3-1 defeat to struggling Leicester City most recently. The Reds are in fifth in the Premier League, but are just one point ahead of Manchester United and have played one more game.

Arsenal is in fourth place, one point ahead of Liverpool. The Gunners most recently defeated fifth-division Sutton United 2-0 in an FA Cup match and will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 on Aug. 14 in what was the first Premier League game of the season for both teams.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the match on NBC Sports Live