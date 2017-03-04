Planet Futbol

Watch Manchester United vs. Bournemouth online: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
Saturday March 4th, 2017

Manchester United hosts Bournemouth on Saturday in a Premier League game. 

United is coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final and is unbeaten in its last 16 games in the Premier League. United sits sixth in the Premier League table, but is just one point behind Liverpool—a win would put United into fifth place. 

Bournemouth is in 14th place and has not won a Premier League game in 2017. The Cherries are winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

United beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Aug. 14 in what was the first Premier League game of the season for both teams. 

See how to watch Saturday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial. 

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the match on NBC Sports Live

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters