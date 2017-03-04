Manchester United hosts Bournemouth on Saturday in a Premier League game.

United is coming off a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final and is unbeaten in its last 16 games in the Premier League. United sits sixth in the Premier League table, but is just one point behind Liverpool—a win would put United into fifth place.

Bournemouth is in 14th place and has not won a Premier League game in 2017. The Cherries are winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

United beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Aug. 14 in what was the first Premier League game of the season for both teams.

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the match on NBC Sports Live