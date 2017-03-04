MLS: Why Toronto FC is favorite to win this year

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 69th minute and FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in a Major League Soccer opener Saturday.

Defending MLS Supporters' Shield champion Dallas spoiled the debut of Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo, who replaced Bruce Arena.

The Galaxy's Giovani dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to make it 1-1, but Acosta split two defenders and shot to the bottom corner of the near post.

Maximiliano Urruti scored the opening goal in the 47th minute. Urruti split two defenders and fired his shot from outside the 18-yard box and into the back of the net.

FC Dallas squandered an opportunity in the 33rd. Dave Romney deflected a header shot, and the ball went right to FC Dallas' Michael Barrios, who then took a shot past goalkeeper Brian Rowe, but Jelle Van Damme cleared Barrios' point-blank shot from the goal line.

The Galaxy opened the season without last season's leading scorer, Robbie Keane, as well as Landon Donovan and Mike Magee.

Real Salt Lake 0, Toronto FC 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday in a Major League Soccer opener.

Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 82nd minute. He has 39 goals in two seasons and was the 2015 MLS Golden Boot winner.

Jozy Altidore got by two defenders and passed to Giovinco in the center of the box, but Rimando blocked Giovinco's right-footed shot in the 58th minute. In the first half, Rimando ran outside the goalie box to slow Giovinco with the ball and tripped him while sliding. Rimando then dove to his right to block Giovinco's penalty kick in the 31st minute.

RSL's Albert Rusnak took two shots and Toronto's Victor Vazquez played 29 minutes in their MLS debuts.

Clint Irwin stopped three shots for Toronto. The Canadian team lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to the Seattle Sounders FC in last season's MLS Cup.

