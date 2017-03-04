Planet Futbol

How to watch USWNT vs. England: Live stream, TV schedule, time

SI Wire
Saturday March 4th, 2017

After defeating Germany 1-0 on Wednesday, the U.S. women's national team takes on England on Saturday at Red Bull Arena. 

Lynn Williams scored the game winner for the US on Wednesday in what was a matchup of FIFA's top two ranked teams (the US is No. 1, Germany No. 2). In its first match of the SheBelieves Cup, England was fell 1–0 to France. 

The SheBelieves Cup is a round-robin tournament in which four of the world's top teams are competing. The US took home the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016 with three victories. 

See how to watch Saturday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: You can watch Wednesday's game live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

If you are a Fox Sports subscriber, you can stream the game on Fox Sports Go

