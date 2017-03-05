Planet Futbol

Bednik, Larin help Orlando City beat NYCFC 1-0 in opener

0:51 | Planet Futbol
U.S. Soccer: Players must stand for national anthem
Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cyle Larin scored the first goal at the new Orlando City Stadium, Joe Bendik had seven saves and Orlando City beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Larin, who scored an MLS rookie-record 17 goals in 2015, has 32 goals in 54 career games.

Larin slipped header between goalkeeper Sean Johnson and the right post in the 15th minute. Giles Barnes, who was acquired in February from Vancouver and led Houston in scoring in 2013 and 2014, perfectly placed a cross from the top-left of the box and Larin put it away.

Bendik, who had five shutouts and allowed an MLS-high 60 goals against in 34 starts last season, made a sliding stop on a breakaway by Alexander Ring in the 32nd.

Orlando City's Ricardo Kaka left the game in the opening minutes with a leg injury. Kaka, the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year, led the team in assists (10) and was second in goals (nine) last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters