Whitecaps, Union settle for 0-0 draw in MLS opener

U.S. Soccer: Players must stand for national anthem
2 hours ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union settled for a 0-0 draw Sunday night in the Major League Soccer opener for both teams.

The Whitecaps' best opportunity came in the 66th minute. Defender Jordan Harvey took a corner kick from midfielder Cristian Techera and let go a left-footed shot. Goalkeeper Andre Blake was beaten, but defender Keegan Rosenberry blocked the shot.

Philadelphia's Chris Pontius had a chance in the 16th minute with a header, but Harvey cleared the ball.

In a bid to create more offense, Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson substituted new striker Fredy Montero and recently acquired forward Brek Shea into the match in the 59th minute. In the 83rd, Shea sent a dangerous cross into the box that diving Blake punched away.

