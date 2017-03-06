Chelsea entered Monday with a chance to go 10 points clear in the Premier League, and it took a step in that direction off a lightning-quick counterattack against West Ham at London's Olympic Stadium.

Eden Hazard finished off the 25th-minute play with a lovely finish on a sequence that started deep in Chelsea's own half.

Summer signing N'Golo Kante started it all by winning the ball and feeding Hazard. The Belgian worked a combination with Diego Costa and finished off the counter by juking goalkeeper Darren Randolph and rolling into a vacated net.

It appeared that a West Ham supporter tried to go after Hazard after entering the field, with stadium security getting to the man before he reached the player.

When a random fan shows up in your celebration huddle #CFC pic.twitter.com/yZvE71YU46 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 6, 2017

Tottenham is second in the Premier League with 56 points through 27 games. Chelsea can go to 66 with a victory.