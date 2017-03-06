Planet Futbol

Watch: Eden Hazard scores vs. West Ham on Chelsea's lethal counter

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Chelsea entered Monday with a chance to go 10 points clear in the Premier League, and it took a step in that direction off a lightning-quick counterattack against West Ham at London's Olympic Stadium.

Eden Hazard finished off the 25th-minute play with a lovely finish on a sequence that started deep in Chelsea's own half.

Summer signing N'Golo Kante started it all by winning the ball and feeding Hazard. The Belgian worked a combination with Diego Costa and finished off the counter by juking goalkeeper Darren Randolph and rolling into a vacated net.

It appeared that a West Ham supporter tried to go after Hazard after entering the field, with stadium security getting to the man before he reached the player.

Tottenham is second in the Premier League with 56 points through 27 games. Chelsea can go to 66 with a victory.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters