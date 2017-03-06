Planet Futbol

Watch: Messi, Stafylidis score best goals of the weekend in Europe

Ben Lyttleton
14 minutes ago

Top three goals of the week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): The cut-inside-onto-the-left is usually an Arjen Robben move, but Messi is just as effective with that, as evidenced by his second strike in the 5-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Kostas Stafylidis (Augsburg): The Greek left back tried his luck from range and found the top corner in the 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig.

Wendell (Bayer Leverkusen): A superb free kick from the Brazilian was not enough to prevent a heavy loss at Borussia Dortmund.  

Top three players of the week

Andrea Bellotti: A hat trick for the Torino forward takes him to 22 goals for the season and renewed speculation that an elite club will sign him in the summer. 

Harry Kane (Tottenham): Two more goals for the Spurs striker helped his team beat Everton 3-2. The English forward is at the peak of his powers and, as one paper put it, now a ‘Three-Season Wonder’ after consistently proving himself.

Pepe Reina (Napoli): A fantastic last-minute save against Roma helped Napoli beat its Italian rival and set it up for this week’s European tie against Real Madrid.

