West Ham will host Chelsea on Monday as the league leaders try to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Entering Monday's match, Chelsea holds a seven-point advantage on Tottenham Hotspur, which has played one more match than its West London rivals. Spurs beat Everton 3–2 at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Chelsea is comfortably ahead of its competition at the top of the table, and a win on Monday will put the Blues one step closer to another league title. Spurs, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all within seven points of one another, but all trail Antonio Conte's side.

West Ham, meanwhile, is in 11th place in the Premier League with 33 points entering Monday's match.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch West Ham–Chelsea and other Premier League matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.