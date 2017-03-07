Planet Futbol

Watch: Bayern Munich thrashes 10-man Arsenal in UCL first-leg repeat

SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Arsenal entered the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 with a nearly impossible task, and after Theo Walcott got the Gunners started on the right foot against Bayern Munich, things unraveled quickly.

A Laurent Koscielny red card and subsequent goals from Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal have sealed Arsenal's fate in the round of 16 for a seventh straight season, with Bayern Munich leading 10-2 on aggregate.

Trailing 5-1 on aggregate after a collapse in Germany in the first leg, Arsenal struck first in the second leg, with Walcott beating Manuel Neuer with a powerful finish in the 20th minute.

Arsenal still had plenty of work to do after the score and had to do it without Danny Welbeck, who got sick in pregame warmups and was pulled from the starting lineup.

After that finish, Arsenal needed to score three more goals, all while keeping Bayern Munich scoreless.

That task nearly got more difficult when Robben picked out Lewandowski some 10 yards from goal, only for the Polish star to put his chance wide of the post.

Eventually, Lewandowski got his goal from the penalty spot after Koscielny was sent off in controversial fashion.

That gave Bayern a 6-2 aggregate edge, forcing Arsenal to need four goals just to get the series to extra time.

Arjen Robben put more salt in the wound in the 66th minute and effectively ended things, pouncing on a turnover in Arsenal's own third and beating David Ospina with a clinical finish.

Douglas Costa put the exclamation point on the day with a sensational run from the midfield line and finish from 20 yards out, only to be topped by Arturo Vidal, who was the beneficiary of a poor giveaway in Arsenal's own third.

Vidal completed the repeat performance of the first leg by giving Bayern a 5-1 lead on the day with his second goal, meaning the shouts for Arsene Wenger's job will surely not be quieted in north London.

