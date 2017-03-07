Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich online: TV channel, live stream, game time

3 hours ago

Arsenal will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the second leg of a Champions League tie. 

Bayern Munich has all but sealed a place in the quarterfinals after the team drubbed Arsenal 5–1 in the first leg at Allianz Arena. The game was 1–1 at the half, but Bayern exploded in the second half for four goals, basically an insurmountable deficit for the Gunners to overcome in the second leg. 

Thiago led Bayern with two goals in the first leg. Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller also scored for the Bundesliga giant. 

Arsenal is in dire straits entering Tuesday's match. The futures of stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, as well as longtime manager Arsene Wenger, are in doubt. Arsenal fell to Liverpool 3–1 on Saturday at Anfield. 

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is cruising at the top of Bundesliga. After 23 matches, Bayern is seven points ahead of second–place RB Leipzig with 56 points. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Arsenal–Bayern Munich live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

If you subscribe to Fox Sports Go, you can watch by clicking here

 

