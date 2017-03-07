Planet Futbol

Arsenal fans protest Arsene Wenger ahead of Champions League match against Bayern

The pressure on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is immense entering Tuesday's home match against Bayern Munich—and Arsenal supporters are turning up the heat. 

A number of fans gathered outside Emirates Stadium on Tuesday to voice their displeasure with Wenger, who is in his 21st season as the club's manager. Arsenal has slipped to fifth in the Premier League table, 16 points behind leader Chelsea, and the Gunners' exit from the Champions League is all but assured after a 5–1 drubbing in the round of 16 first leg at Bayern Munich. 

Wenger's future is unclear beyond this season, as is the fate of stars like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, both of whom have contracts that expire in 2018. Wenger benched Sanchez this past weekend at Liverpool after a reported dust-up in training

Whether Wenger should stay or go has divided Arsenal fans in recent years, but protests have gained momentum in recent weeks. 

Wenger has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and six FA Cup titles. 

