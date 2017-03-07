Barcelona hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

PSG got off to a hot start against the five-time Champions League winners with a 4–0 victory at home and will look to advance with a similar performance. However, Barcelona roared back from the defeat to deliver a dominant 5–0 win over Celta de Vigo on Celta's home turf on Saturday, giving Barcelona fans reason to believe their run might not be over just yet.

PSG is coming off a 1–0 Ligue 1 win over AS Nancy Lorraine.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Barcelona–PSG and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV.