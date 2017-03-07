Planet Futbol

Bundesliga club will wear special jerseys to honor fan who died of cancer

SI Wire
2 hours ago

When Darmstadt hosts Mainz in Bundesliga action on Saturday the club will wear special jerseys in honor of a fan who died of cancer. 

Johnny Heimes became a source of inspiration for the club during its run to earn promotion from the 3. Bundesliga to the 2. Bundesliga in 2014. The club was promoted to the top division the very next year and Heimes joined the players’ celebration. Darmstadt also renamed its stadium in his honor for this season.

Heimes, a childhood tennis prodigy, died on March 8, 2016, at age 26. Darmstadt announced Tuesday that it will reveal the special jerseys on Thursday and they will be worn on Saturday. 

After the game, the club will put 1,898 copies of the jerseys up for sale. (The club was founded in 1898.) All proceeds will go to a childhood cancer charity. 

