The following Fantasy Premier League advice is tailored toward players of Togga's Perfect XI. It's a weekly game in which every Premier League player is eligible to be selected into a 4-4-2 formation. There is no salary cap, no squad restrictions and you pick a fresh XI every week.

Gameweek 28 in the Premier League will have an usually limited selection of matches, with cup competitions throwing a wrench into the usual league-wide slate. Depending on your format of Fantasy Premier League, there will be either four or five matches from which to select your team. Togga has kept Manchester City vs. Stoke City in Gameweek 28, despite the midweek kickoff, but other formats have moved that match back a week and counted it in Gameweek 27. In either case, having a differential in weeks like this is integral to success.

This week we've used Plan B to go completely against the grain–primarily selecting differentials, players we expect will be owned by fewer than 5% of FPL managers this week. They are designated (d). Togga has added 'Own %' to their app so differentials are based on Own % at the time of writing; you can check for updates when you set your squad.

Don't forget, the City vs. Stoke match is Wednesday, so if you want your Citizens and Potters included. set your roster ASAP.

Goalkeeper

Joel Robles (vs. West Brom)

Key Stats: With six clean sheets in his last 10 league starts and 19 saves over the last five matches, Robles has shown an ability to earn positive points even when conceding the odd goal. Facing West Brom is an ideal situation as the Baggies 17 away goals are better than only Middlesbrough (16). Equally important, Everton's home defense (10 goals conceded) is third-best in the EPL this term.

Plan B: Eldin Jakupovic (d; vs. Swansea); Tom Heaton (at Liverpool); Ben Foster (at Everton)

Heaton and Foster are both likely to be selected in about 10% of squads, largely based on the belief that they're capable of recording points regardless of the opposition. They do have a substantial edge in total saves over the competition. Heaton (105) and Foster (92) are well ahead of Lukasz Fabianski (76), and every other shot-stopper in action this weekend. Those saves ensure the potential for points, but both Liverpool and Everton look too good to ride Heaton or Foster unless you're willing to accept the risk of a possible negative return.

Defenders

Seamus Coleman (vs. West Brom); Leighton Baines (vs. West Brom); Aleksandar Kolarov (d; vs. Stoke); Nathaniel Clyne (d; vs. Burnley)

Key Stats: Liverpool's Clyne (39) has the most key passes of any defender in the EPL. Despite creating a number of chances, he only has two assists this season (and hasn't recorded a goal). Clyne was markedly less involved in the attack during Liverpool's hectic period, but in the Reds last three matches he has six key passes, three successful crosses and recorded a shot on target.

Plan B: Martin Olsson (d; at Hull); Aaron Cresswell (d; at Bournemouth); Harry Maguire (d; vs. Swansea); Gareth McAuley (at Everton)

There is no hotter defender in fantasy than the Swans' defender. Olsson has averaged 16 points per match over the past three weeks, despite a -4.5 point return at Chelsea in Gameweek 26. A goal on either side of the Chelsea clash helped Olsson to 29.75 and 24.25 points against Leicester and Burnley, respectively. A road match isn't great for Swansea's potential, but Hull is -5 in goals at home, while Paul Clement's squad boasts the third-best EPL record over the last six matches.

Midfielders

Sadio Mane (vs. Burnley); Gylfi Sigurdsson (at Hull); Ross Barkley (vs. West Brom); Manuel Lanzini (d; at Bournemouth)

Key Stats: Lanzini remains the third name of three in an FPL star-studded Hammers midfield. He trails Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass in total points and points per match but has two goals in the last three matches. The biggest improvement for Lanzini has been with the ball at his feet: he has recorded 14 successful take-ons in the last three matches, his most over any three-match span this season.

Plan B: James Milner (d; vs. Burnley); Leroy Sane (d; vs. Stoke); Kamil Grosicki (d; vs. Swansea); Yaya Toure (d; vs. Stoke)

Milner is an interesting play this weekend. The Reds defender is classed as a midfielder in Togga and will not be heavily selected ahead of his more explosive teammates. Milner remains on penalty duty, is involved in the attack and has six goals with four assists this season,. You will want some Liverpool cover–selecting at least one player from Klopp's side in a potentially massive fantasy matchup–and Milner is one of the few differential options.

Forwards

Roberto Firmino (vs. Burnley); Romelu Lukaku (vs. West Brom)

Key Stats: Lukaku has scored in four straight league home matches, including his four-goal, 52 point haul against Bournemouth. He trails Harry Kane for the league lead in goals by one and has shown that he is attacking the goal at every chance. Lukaku has 10 shots on target in his last four, his best stretch since he recorded 10 in Gameweeks 2-5. In that stretch he notched two shots on target with two key passes in 52 minutes against the Baggies.

Plan B: Raheem Sterling (vs. Stoke); Joshua King (d; vs. West Ham); Andre Gray (d; at Liverpool); Andre Ayew (d; at Bournemouth)

The reality is, City is heavily faded in this column in part because it kicks off on Wednesday and many FPL managers will set their XI after that match is over. For those managers who make late substitutions, Ayew and King are worth long looks. Ayew will need to get the start for West Ham to be valuable. King will start, but you should look to see if he is leading the line–his preferred role–or pushed to one side to accommodate Benik Afobe in the formation used by the Cherries against Manchester United. Ayew and King could make your week, but neither is a "set it and forget it" option like Sterling.