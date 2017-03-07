Planet Futbol

How to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid online: Live stream, TV channel, gametime

Napoli hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3–1 with goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. 

Real Madrid is coming off a 4–1 away win over Eibar. Napoli most recently beat Roma 2–1 on the road. 

Find out details on how to catch the game below:

How to watch

Game time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream: You can stream the game online with Fox Sports Go. Or you can watch with Fubo TV, where you can sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

