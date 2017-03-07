These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Napoli hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3–1 with goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Real Madrid is coming off a 4–1 away win over Eibar. Napoli most recently beat Roma 2–1 on the road.

How to watch

Game time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream: You can stream the game online with Fox Sports Go.