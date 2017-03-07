In the wake of Megan Rapinoe’s kneeling protests last year over police treatment of black Americans, the new U.S. Soccer policy requiring that national team members stand respectfully for national anthems has caused plenty of controversy in the media and among fans. But when it came time to vote, there was no such conflict inside U.S. Soccer, even though several sources said it wasn’t an easy decision.

The decision in favor of the new policy came on a unanimous vote by U.S. Soccer’s 15-member board of directors, which includes three athlete representatives, and then approval by acclamation and without any objection from the National Council, which numbers in the hundreds. What’s more, sources say the largest ovation at last weekend’s U.S. Soccer Annual General Meeting in Hawaii came when the new anthem policy was announced.

U.S. national team managers Bruce Arena and Jill Ellis have also publicly given their seals of approval of the new policy since it was revealed by Fox Sports's Stuart Holden over the weekend.

Rapinoe, herself, released a statement to the AP that she will respect the new policy at national team games going forward, saying: "It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for—to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love. I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind."

