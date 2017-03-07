Planet Futbol

How to watch USWNT vs. France: Live stream, TV schedule, time

Tuesday March 7th, 2017

The U.S. women's national team plays its final match of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup on Tuesday against France. The game will be played at RFK Stadium, the home of D.C. United. 

The last time the two teams met was in the 2016 Olympics, when a goal by Carli Lloyd gave Team USA a 1–0 victory in the second group match of the Games.

The SheBelieves Cup is a round-robin tournament in which four of the world's top teams (US, Germany, England (fifth in FIFA ranking) and France (third) will compete. The US took home the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016 with three victories. 

The U.S. started the tournament with a win over Germany and a loss to England. 

Details on how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the USWNT vs. France game and other soccer matched live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24-hour trial. 

If you are a Fox Sports subscriber, you can stream the game on Fox Sports Go

