See the videos fans captured inside the stadium as Barcelona completed its miracle comeback
Barcelona’s monumental comeback against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 was thrilling to watch on television, but the scenes inside the Camp Nou were absolutely incredible.
Edinson Cavani’s 62nd-minute goal appeared to give PSG the cushion it needed on away goals, since it meant Barca had to score three times in the last half hour to advance on aggregate. But Barcelona did get those final three goals (all in the last seven minutes of the game) and fans in the stands whipped out their phones to record the boisterous celebrations after Sergi Roberto’s match-winner.
Barcelona has now advanced to the quarterfinals in the Champions League in 10 consecutive seasons.