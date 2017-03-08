Planet Futbol

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica: Champions League live stream, TV

SI Wire
Wednesday March 8th, 2017

Borussia Dortmund will host Benfica on Wednesday in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Benfica won the first leg 1–0 at home, so an early away goal would do wonders for the Portuguese side. Dortmund is aiming to make the quarterfinal for the first time since 2013–14. 

Dortmund is coming off a 6–2 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen—American Christian Pulisic scored for Dortmund—while Benfica most recently earned a 1–0 win over Feirense. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch Dortmund–Benfica and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

If you subscribe to Fox Sports Go, you can watch there. 

