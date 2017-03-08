Club Tijuana faces Club America on Wednesday as the Copa MX resumes.

America has beaten Tijuana in each of the last three meetings between the clubs, including a 1–0 win this past October.

America is coming off a 1–1 draw with Leon, while Tijuana most recently 3–2 loss to Pachuca.

Queretaro won the Copa MX during the Apertura 2016.

See how to watch Wednesday's game between Club America and Club Tijuana below.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes Network

Live stream: You can watch Club Tijuana vs. Club America and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.