Planet Futbol

How to watch Manchester City vs. Stoke City: Game time, live stream

SI Wire
2 hours ago

While most eyes in the soccer world will be fixated on the Champions League, Manchester City host Stoke City in a Premier League matchup on Wednesday. 

City comes into the game on a fine run of form, having won seven of its last nine (the other two were draws). City plays Monaco in the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal tie next Wednesday. City won the first leg, 5-3, in what was an electric match.

A win would vault City into second place in the Premier League table and bring it within 8 points of first-place Chelsea. 

Stoke City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 over the weekend and sits in ninth in the Premier League. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch Manchester City–Stoke City and other Premier League matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the game on the NBC Sports app or NBC Sports live

 

