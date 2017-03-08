Planet Futbol

MLS sets high priority on eliminating anti-gay chant at stadiums

Grant Wahl
Wednesday March 8th, 2017

We talk a lot about the homophobic goal-kick chant heard at Mexican national team games, but it happens in MLS, too, including at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

Atlanta United said it’s working on the issue and that fans found to be participating will be subject to removal from its stadium.

"Atlanta United does not support or condone the use of offensive language,” the expansion club said in a statement following Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. “We strive to foster a positive, enthusiastic and inclusive environment for all fans, and inappropriate chants have no place at our matches. Fans found to be participating in this behavior will be subject to removal from the building."

A league source said this is a high-priority issue, and the league is updating its fan code of conduct and working to eradicate the chant. (The league hopes it will end up disappearing, much like the previously heard YSA goal kick chant has from MLS stadiums.) I'm told that five MLS teams whose fans have used the P-word chant the most are Atlanta, LA, Houston, Colorado and NYCFC.

