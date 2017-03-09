Planet Futbol

How Barcelona's winner against PSG sounded in a bunch of different languages

1:57 | Planet Futbol
Barcelona's Champions League comeback is tough to comprehend
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Still not tired of watching Sergi Roberto's stoppage time goal that completed Barcelona's incredible Champions League comeback against PSG? 

Good news: Now you can watch it in a bunch of different languages. 

In case you missed it, Barcelona trailed 4–0 entering the second leg of its Champions League tie against PSG, meaning that if PSG scored at Camp Nou, Barcelona would need to win by five goals because of UEFA's away goals rule. As stoppage time approached on Wednesday, Barcelona only led 3-1 and appeared certain to exit the competition following Edinson Cavani's crucial away goal, but Luis Enrique's side improbably reeled off three quick scores to win 6-5 on aggregate. 

Planet Futbol
Barcelona does the unthinkable, Pulisic propels Dortmund in Champions League

PSG fans, you might want to look away.

The comeback was the largest in Champions League knockout stage history.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters