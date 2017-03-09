Planet Futbol

PSG fans vandalize players’ cars after shocking defeat to Barcelona

2 hours ago

Unhappy PSG fans took their frustration out on their team after players landed at the airport Thursday morning.

The team released a statement addressing an incident where “several individuals” confronted the team upon its return from Barcelona, where Paris lost in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, blowing a 4–0 aggregate lead with a shocking 6–1 loss.

Several vehicles were damaged after players were verbally harassed, and players’ cars were escorted from the airport, with one person hit by a car. Video showed PSG midfielder Thiago Motta apparently striking someone with his car as he tried to escape the hostile situation.

Police continue to investigate, with the club cooperating and “strongly condemning the actions and behaviour of the individuals in question.”

 

