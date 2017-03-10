Planet Futbol

Brazil to face Germany for first time since 7-1 World Cup thrashing

1:58 | Planet Futbol
Could USMNT boycott either of next two World Cups?
Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Germany and Brazil will meet next year on the soccer field for the first time since the 7-1 rout in the World Cup semifinals.

The game, announced by the Brazilian soccer confederation on Friday, is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on March 27, 2018, only a few months before the next World Cup in Russia.

Brazil coach Tite has said he wants his team to play some of the tournament favorites. He also mentioned wanting to play at Italy and at Spain.

Since losing to Germany in 2014, Brazil has rebuilt its national team under the new coach and could become the first team to qualify for the World Cup in the next few weeks.

Germany will also play Spain in Dusseldorf four days before the game against Brazil.

Olympics
Neymar, Brazil finally win gold as program tries to reclaim glory

German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel said the games "will certainly be a little appetizer for the World Cup in Russia, where our coach Jogi Low's team will give everything to defend the title a few months later."

Germany leads Group C in World Cup qualifying with 12 points from four games, five ahead of Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.

Germany will play England in a friendly in Dortmund in 12 days.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters