Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed to renew his contract through 2021.

The defending Spanish champions say Rakitic's buyout clause will be 125 million euros ($132 million).

The 29-year-old Rakitic has scored 23 goals, including the opening goal of its 2015 Champions League final victory, in 145 appearances for Barcelona.

He agreed to the new deal after helping Barcelona mount a 6-1 comeback over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, overturning a 4-0 first-leg loss in the Champions League.

