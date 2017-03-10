How to watch Juventus vs. AC Milan: TV channel, live stream, time
Juventus will host AC Milan on Friday as Serie A play resumes.
Juventus is coming off a 1–1 draw with Udinese, while AC Milan most recently beat Chievo 3–1.
Juventus has a fairly commanding eight–point lead in the Serie A table entering the weekend. Juve has 67 points, with Roma the closest challenger at 59 points. Milan is in seventh with 50 points.
The home side has a big Champions League match against Porto coming up on Tuesday.
See how to watch Friday's game below.
How to watch
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live stream: You can watch Juventus–AC Milan and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.