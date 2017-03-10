These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Juventus will host AC Milan on Friday as Serie A play resumes.

Juventus is coming off a 1–1 draw with Udinese, while AC Milan most recently beat Chievo 3–1.

Juventus has a fairly commanding eight–point lead in the Serie A table entering the weekend. Juve has 67 points, with Roma the closest challenger at 59 points. Milan is in seventh with 50 points.

The home side has a big Champions League match against Porto coming up on Tuesday.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Juventus–AC Milan and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.