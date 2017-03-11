Planet Futbol

King gets hat trick, Bournemouth beats West Ham to end 2017 drought

1:34 | Planet Futbol
Could PSG replace Unai Emery with Arsene Wenger after collapse vs. Barcelona?
Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth won for the first time this year in the English Premier League, beating West Ham 3-2 on Saturday despite failing to convert two penalties.

Joshua King scored a hat trick to lift his tally to eight goals in his last seven games.

Bournemouth scored all seven of its previous spot-kicks this season but failed on two in a half-hour.

It didn't matter as King hit a last-minute winner to complete his treble — canceling out strikes from Michail Antonio and substitute Andre Ayew for mid-table West Ham — as Bournemouth secured its first success of the year at the ninth attempt.

Planet Futbol
Winds of frustration, trepidation swirl at Arsenal with Wenger centered in crosshairs

The Cherries were gifted the chance to take the lead after only eight minutes when Sofiane Feghouli needlessly hauled down Charlie Daniels in the area. King side-footed his penalty horribly wide.

Jose Fonte then gave away the softest of penalties when sticking out a leg as Marc Pugh darted past him.

This time Benik Afobe stepped up, only to roll his effort into the arms of the diving Darren Randolph.

Bournemouth is 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters