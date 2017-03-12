Planet Futbol

Watch: Lyon’s Memphis Depay scores ridiculous goal from midfield

There are great goal highlights every weekend, but every now and then we get a super long-distance goal.

Lyon’s Memphis Depay delivered one such strike during a blowout 4–0 win over Toulouse on Sunday.

His second goal of the game was an unexpected, ambitious attempt from midfield that snuck in past the keeper and cemented his place among the best goals of the season.

Memphis arrived at Lyon from Manchester United in January.

