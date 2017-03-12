These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

There are great goal highlights every weekend, but every now and then we get a super long-distance goal.

Lyon’s Memphis Depay delivered one such strike during a blowout 4–0 win over Toulouse on Sunday.

His second goal of the game was an unexpected, ambitious attempt from midfield that snuck in past the keeper and cemented his place among the best goals of the season.

WHAT A GOAL MEMPHIS DEPAY 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WBNjYDVeem — Coco🦁 (@lanadawood) March 12, 2017

Memphis arrived at Lyon from Manchester United in January.