Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 366th league goal of his career, which ties Jimmy Greaves' all-time record in Europe's five major leagues.

The goal against Real Betis on Sunday evening. Greaves scores 366 goals in 529 appearances. Ronaldo was making his 476th appearance.

Watch the goal below:

Below is a breakdown of Ronaldo's goals by teams:

Sporting - 3

Manchester United - 84

Real Madrid - 279