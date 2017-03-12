Planet Futbol

Watch: Ronaldo scores 366th league goal of his career, ties Jimmy Greaves’ record

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
SI Wire
an hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 366th league goal of his career, which ties Jimmy Greaves' all-time record in Europe's five major leagues.

The goal against Real Betis on Sunday evening. Greaves scores 366 goals in 529 appearances. Ronaldo was making his 476th appearance.

Watch the goal below:

Below is a breakdown of Ronaldo's goals by teams:

Sporting - 3

Manchester United - 84

Real Madrid - 279

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters