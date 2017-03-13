How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Chelsea hosts Manchester United Monday at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup quarterfinal tie.

The Blues drubbed United 4–0 in an early-season Premier League matchup and have since gone on to seize a commanding lead in the Premier League. Chelsea can stay in pursuit of the double with a win against a United team that has managed two 1–1 draws in its past two games.

Chelsea has not lost a match since Jan. 4 against Tottenham.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Monday, March 13, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game online with FuboTV. Sign up for a seven-day free trial here.