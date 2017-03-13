Top three goals of the week

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham): This first-time volley as the ball dropped over his shoulder was a great effort from the South Korean hat-trick hero.

Son, con un golazo de volea para el 3-0 a favor del SpursOfficial. #FACupEnFD narradoraztec pulpozuniga pic.twitter.com/JOOu7xalcc — Victoria Quinto (@mariannazaicev3) March 12, 2017

Memphis Depay (Lyon): Scoring from the center circle is an impressive achievement for the Dutch winger who has found some form in France.

WHAT A GOAL MEMPHIS DEPAY 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WBNjYDVeem — Coco🦁 (@lanadawood) March 12, 2017

Maxwell Cornet (Lyon): A jinking dribble followed by a shot rifled into the top corner in an excellent week for Lyon.

Rien ne pouvait arriver à Lyon ce soir. But de Jaja, du rond central de #Memphis et ce golazo de #Cornet 😲#TeamOL pic.twitter.com/Ouqn5ro3FZ — Tom G. (@Tom_Gdn) March 12, 2017

Top three players of the week

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): Two more goals for the Polish forward helped Bayern extend its lead at the top of the table.

Ever Banega (Inter Milan): The Argentine midfielder notched a hat trick and two assists, and his partnership with Mauro Icardi is helping push Inter up the table.

Josh King (Bournemouth): A missed penalty was a bad start to the day for the Cherries forward, but he atoned with a hat trick, which included a much-needed last minute winner over West Ham.