Planet Futbol

Inter Milan's ownership won't fully back savior, manager Stefano Pioli

Ben Lyttleton
2 hours ago

Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli spent the build-up to his team’s game against Atalanta hearing that his bosses wanted a new coach and that Antonio Conte was the main target. Chelsea responded by reportedly working on an extension to the Italian’s current contract at Chelsea–but the feeling remains in Milan that Inter’s Chinese owners want a bigger name than Pioli, who has steadied the ship impressively since replacing Frank de Boer in November.

Recent defeats to Lazio, Juventus and Roma ended a run of eight straight wins, but Inter looks to have rediscovered its mojo. After beating Cagliari 5-1 last week, Sunday it put Atalanta to the sword and romped to a 7-1 triumph.

This is the Atalanta that had been ahead of Inter in Serie A since early October; the one whose coach, Gianpiero Gasperini, had a five-game spell in charge of Inter in 2011; and the club whose youth academy is regularly picked off by the big boys (see Juventus signing breakout star Mattia Caldara). But this Atalanta had no response to an unstoppable early onslaught from Inter; a perfect hat trick–left foot, right foot, header–from Mauro Icardi inside half an hour; and three more from Ever Banega, whose conversion to attacking midfielder is now complete.

Inter is now up to fourth place and trying to chase down Roma and Napoli for a place in the top three.

Planet Futbol
Winds of frustration, trepidation swirl at Arsenal with Wenger centered in crosshairs

“This was an exceptional performance where everything we practiced worked perfectly,” said Pioli after the game. “What really counts is our position in the table and that means the next match is always the most important. Today I want to compliment the entire team, as we played with hunger and determination.”

It might be a push too far but reaching the top five would count as success considering the dysfunction at the club when he took over.

That said, it might not be enough to keep him on the bench. And that would be a pity. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters