Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is sporting a new 'do, and he has Tom Brady to thank for it.

The Mexico striker lost a Super Bowl bet with a Mexican reporter for ESPN and paid up by shaving his head, revealing his new look in a shameful social media video Monday night. Chicharito had to have been feeling good about his chances in the third quarter, that is until the New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to battle back from a 28-3 deficit. They eventually downed the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, forcing Chicharito to go with the shorn look.

Now, if he starts going on a binge of scoring goals with his head, he might just have to keep the new look as is.