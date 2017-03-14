Planet Futbol

Chicharito pays up, shaves head after losing Super Bowl bet

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is sporting a new 'do, and he has Tom Brady to thank for it.

The Mexico striker lost a Super Bowl bet with a Mexican reporter for ESPN and paid up by shaving his head, revealing his new look in a shameful social media video Monday night. Chicharito had to have been feeling good about his chances in the third quarter, that is until the New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to battle back from a 28-3 deficit. They eventually downed the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, forcing Chicharito to go with the shorn look.

Now, if he starts going on a binge of scoring goals with his head, he might just have to keep the new look as is.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters