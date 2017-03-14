Juventus hosts Porto in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie.

Juventus, which leads Serie A by eight points, won 2-0 on the road to take a commanding lead in the tie. Juventus is unbeaten in its last 12 matches across all competitions.

Porto is one point behind Benefica in the Premeira Liga table. After losing to Juventus, Porto won its next three league games by a combined score of 12-0.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.