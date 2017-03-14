Planet Futbol

How to watch Juventus vs. Porto online: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
31 minutes ago

Juventus hosts Porto in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Juventus, which leads Serie A by eight points, won 2-0 on the road to take a commanding lead in the tie. Juventus is unbeaten in its last 12 matches across all competitions. 

Porto is one point behind Benefica in the Premeira Liga table. After losing to Juventus, Porto won its next three league games by a combined score of 12-0. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters