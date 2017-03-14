Leicester City is on the ropes in its quest to keep going in the Champions League, and it must overturn a 2-1 deficit to Sevilla in the round of 16 in order to advance.

Despite being thoroughly dominated by Sevilla in the first leg in Spain, Jamie Vardy's away goal has given Leicester a pulse. Plenty has changed since that last meeting, with Claudio Ranieri being fired, and caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare taking the reins for at least the remainder of the season. The Foxes' play in the Premier League has improved since the shakeup, and they'll be hoping for a response in the Champions League at King Power Stadium as well, with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

Sevilla, meanwhile, has stumbled some in La Liga, entering Tuesday's match on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws in games it expected to win. A goal from Jorge Sampaoli's side would ratchet up the difficulty for Leicester, though, and Sevilla has only been shut out once in its last 13 games across all competitions.

Here are the lineups for today's match:

