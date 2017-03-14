Planet Futbol

Leicester City aims to overturn Champions League deficit at home vs. Sevilla

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
32 minutes ago

Leicester City is on the ropes in its quest to keep going in the Champions League, and it must overturn a 2-1 deficit to Sevilla in the round of 16 in order to advance.

Despite being thoroughly dominated by Sevilla in the first leg in Spain, Jamie Vardy's away goal has given Leicester a pulse. Plenty has changed since that last meeting, with Claudio Ranieri being fired, and caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare taking the reins for at least the remainder of the season. The Foxes' play in the Premier League has improved since the shakeup, and they'll be hoping for a response in the Champions League at King Power Stadium as well, with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

Sevilla, meanwhile, has stumbled some in La Liga, entering Tuesday's match on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws in games it expected to win. A goal from Jorge Sampaoli's side would ratchet up the difficulty for Leicester, though, and Sevilla has only been shut out once in its last 13 games across all competitions.

Here are the lineups for today's match:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays and updates throughout this match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters