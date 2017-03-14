These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Leicester City hosts Sevilla at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tilt.

Sevilla won 2–1 at home in the first leg, and Leicester’s away goal means a 1–0 win can secure victory for the Foxes, who are now managed by Craig Shakespeare after Claudio Ranieri’s firing.

Should Sevilla score one away goal, then Leicester must outscore them on aggregate or face extra time and penalties. If Sevilla scores twice, Leicester will have to outscore them and cannot afford a draw.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 3:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 14

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch the match online with FuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.