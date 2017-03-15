Planet Futbol

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, game time, TV

2 hours ago

Atletico Madrid hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Atletico took command of the tie with a 4-2 win in Germany and should be able to hold on for a berth in the quarterfinal. Atletico's La Liga campaign has been a bit of a disappointment, as it sits in fourth and well back of leaders Real Madrid, but the Spanish side are characterically thriving in the Champions League. Atletico has reached the competition's final in two of the last three years. 

Leverkusen is also having a rough domestic season, as it sits in tenth place in the Bundesliga. 

Atletico is coming off a 1-0 win over Granada, while Leverkusen most recently drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen. 

How to watch

When: Tuesday, March 15, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes, Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the match online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven–day free trial here.

