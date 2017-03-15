Atletico Madrid is in the driver's seat in its Champions League round of 16 series vs. Bayer Leverkusen, and it sets out to put the finishing touches on a place in the quarterfinals as it returns home for the second leg.

Following a 4-2 triumph in Germany, Atletico needs to essentially avoid catastrophe at the Vicente Calderon against a side adjusting to a new manager after Roger Schmidt was shown the door. Goals away from home from Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres have Atletico poised to return to the quarterfinals, though Chicharito, Karim Bellarabi & Co. will put up their best fight to make it interesting.

Either way, one of La Liga or the Bundesliga will feature three teams in the quarterfinals, after Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already punched their tickets.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here highlights of goals and key moments throughout this match.