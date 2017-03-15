Planet Futbol

Atletico Madrid looks to put final touches on advancing by Leverkusen in UCL

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
25 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid is in the driver's seat in its Champions League round of 16 series vs. Bayer Leverkusen, and it sets out to put the finishing touches on a place in the quarterfinals as it returns home for the second leg. 

Following a 4-2 triumph in Germany, Atletico needs to essentially avoid catastrophe at the Vicente Calderon against a side adjusting to a new manager after Roger Schmidt was shown the door. Goals away from home from Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres have Atletico poised to return to the quarterfinals, though Chicharito, Karim Bellarabi & Co. will put up their best fight to make it interesting.

Either way, one of La Liga or the Bundesliga will feature three teams in the quarterfinals, after Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund already punched their tickets.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here highlights of goals and key moments throughout this match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters